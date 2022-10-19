The vandalised Te Awamutu Kids Zone van with a smashed window. Photo / Supplied.

The Te Awamutu Kids Zone's eleven-seater van was damaged in the carpark of the Te Awamutu Marist clubrooms on the night of Monday, October 10.

The back window on the sliding door was smashed - then the vandals attempted to hotwire the van.

"They failed and just left it," says Te Awamutu Kids Zone's senior supervisor, Leanne McRae.

A few months prior, petrol caps in the big vans were both vandalised.

"They may have been trying to siphon the diesel out, but failed."

"It is a real downer. We have already lost one van after it was stolen six months ago, which is a real inconvenience," adds Leanne.

There have been other 'stupid' attacks - one in which someone ripped the window wipers off one of the vans.

Te Awamutu Kids Zone's ignition barrel, stolen in hotwire attempt. Photo / Supplied

The van was unable to be removed to be fixed last Friday, as the ignition barrel had been stolen. The thieves also took off with the vehicle's first aid kit.

"We are being attacked for some reason and we do not know why," says Leanne.

Following this attack, Te Awamutu Kids Zone had to organise another van for their Holiday Programme trip to Motat - Museum of Transport and Technology, in Auckland. Luckily another van was available to use, otherwise the kids would have missed out on the trip.

Leanne questions why anyone would want to steal this van, as it is very identifiable to the public.

"It is such a stupid thing to do."

Te Awamutu Kids Zone is asking the public to come forward and speak up if they've heard someone boasting about doing stupid attacks on vans.