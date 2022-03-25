Contractors preparing the Rewi St site for the new skate park. Photo / Dean Taylor

Skateboarders in Te Awamutu will soon have a safer, ultra-modern area to perform their manoeuvres as upgrades to the Centennial Park skatepark get a kickstart this week.

Waipā District Council's contractor Fluhler Contracting Limited, alongside Acid NZ, which helped develop the skatepark design, began the six-month construction programme at the Rewi St site on Monday.

Due to the extensive upgrade, large sections of Centennial Park around the skate facility will be closed and there will be limited access to the main carpark.

Council acting community services manager Brad Ward said there was a strong need for a new skatepark in Te Awamutu because many residents had told the council they were travelling out of town to better-equipped skateparks.

"The upgraded skatepark will cater to all skill levels and will provide our skate community with a great local facility connected to existing footpaths so they don't have to travel elsewhere."

To maximise the potential of the skatepark, council undertook two consultations with the community that helped to shape the plans and ensure the new plans were providing the community with what they wanted, Brad said.

The second drop-in session on February 23 was held online due to the increasing occurrence of Omicron in the community.

"We're very thankful our community have been so keen to get involved throughout the planning process. We've had so much positive feedback during the most recent drop-in session, we think we'll be delivering a skatepark that everyone is happy with."

Te Awamutu Skatepark concept plan.Image / Supplied

"With around 90 people providing feedback on the first draft concept plan, we were able to make the majority of the changes at the start. Getting that early input was paramount to align the final designs with what our communities wanted and we're really grateful for that."

As part of the construction, a shaded hangout zone will also be installed, connecting separate activity spaces at the park.

Something new for local rangatahi is the introduction of a designated parkour space and other play features aimed to foster more free movement across age groups.

The Cambridge Skatepark's next consultation will be in April, with the revised concept plan and construction set to start later in the year.

Council is also identifying appropriate sites for future skateparks in Pirongia and Kihikihi and will be coming to the communities for their input over the year, Brad said.

Check out the final Te Awamutu skatepark concept plan at waipadc.govt.nz/waipa-skate-parks