Shift Your Paradigm tour stops into Hamilton this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Do you want more out of life? Are you tired of lower back pain and poor cushion support?

Well, in just one hour Eric will teach you a whole new way to sit. Doctors hate him, and chiropractors fear him because what he knows will make them redundant. Besides, if a pyramid scheme is so bad then why is a triangle the strongest shape?

Having toured across the country in 2022, Tempest Theatre Co is delighted to bring Shift Your Paradigm to the Waikato this week, the region where the two creators of this show, David Bowers-Mason and Mitchell Botting, hail from.

Eric (David) is the first senior CEO of the Wellington region at Do Be Us and tonight he has brought you this amazing opportunity. If he can sell his last twenty-seven chairs before the show is over, he’ll be promoted. And nothing, not his immoral sales techniques, his chirpy but sharp trainee Zoe (Isabella Murray), or his increasingly desperate family, will get in his way.

However, after the High Chair Man (Kevin Orlando) calls in to lambast Eric for selling the wrong chairs, Eric spirals into questioning the ethics, cultish behaviour, and shoddy business practices he promotes. Will he escape the grips of Do Be Us or will Eric sink deeper into their murky waters?

“If you’ve ever had a friend or family who started selling supplements or essential oils, saying you can ‘be your own boss’ then this is for you. If you haven’t, then this show is your chance to finally be your own boss,” says David.

A satire of multi-level marketing schemes, this play combines digital performance in a hilarious two-hander that will leave you considering your own job. Described as a, “successfully hilarious parody”, (Art Murmurs), a “hilarious, twisty-turny, emotional rollercoaster”, (Regional News), with, “charismatic, dynamic performers”, (Flat City Field Notes) - ”this show has everything I want to see more of in theatre” (Theatreview).

Find your own seat on Saturday and Sunday (November 26-27) at The Meteor in Hamilton. Tickets are $20 concession and $25 full - pick them up here: http://themeteor.co.nz/event/shift-your-paradigm-no-chairs-required/