Santa and Mrs Claus in Santa's Grotto at First National Real Estate Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

Santa’s Grotto is back this year and set to open at First National Real Estate Te Awamutu, 35 Alexandra St, on Saturday, December 17, from 10am to noon.

The Te Awamutu Rosetown Lions Club project gives thanks to the community who donated toys before Christmas, however, they are looking to help Santa by asking for Te Awamutu’s community support in donations for the project.

“As the Te Awamutu Business Chamber hosted their Black Friday Blowout street party we were asked to open from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on November 25. We had a queue right down the street — and subsequently used up all our toys,” says Janet Louw, of the Te Awamutu Rosetown Lions Club.

She said, “We have another week before Christmas, so we are asking the community for help in getting more toys for the children.”

Janet estimated that in that two hours, they went through 200 toys.

St John and the Red Cross have each donated some toys to the cause. For those looking to help out, please drop your small soft toy donations to Rosetown Lions through First National Real Estate Te Awamutu. Janet says she will then clean the donated toys.

“We ask for small as wrapping paper can be so expensive — and we like to wrap them for the kids. Children really love opening up their presents and it gives them so much joy,

“We see them walking out and opening up the gifts and they love it,” says Janet.

Every year, Pop ‘N’ Good Popcorn Ltd gives the Te Awamutu Rosetown Lions Club three big cartons of popcorn to give to children a little older, rather than a soft toy, and McDonald’s Te Awamutu provides 100 vouchers for a free cheeseburger for the older children.

Other dates Santa’s Grotto are open from 10am-2pm are:

Monday, December 19

Tuesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 21

Thursday, December 22

Friday, December 23



