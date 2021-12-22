Sandra Holmes wraps up over 30 years of work at Mahoe Medical

Sandra Holmes (middle) with current directors Dr Shivam Deo (right) and Fraser Hodgson. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Holmes had worked at Mahoe Medical Centre since the late 80s and last week, 32 years later, she worked her last day.

"Well the day has arrived," said Sandra in her speech at her retirement party.

Sandra was part-time when she first started in 1989 as an administrator. She was offered the job from former owner Bob Le Quesne and current director Fraser Hodgson.

Back then the team was made up of just three doctors, one nurse, one fulltime receptionist and two part-timers.

And they did all their work by hand – that was until the age of computers arrived, which proved to be a daunting time for Sandra.

"One day Bob said everything would be done on the computers … I freaked out. I had never had anything to do with them but Bob said it would be a piece of cake," says Sandra.

Another challenge Sandra faced during her career was when they moved from their former premises on Mahoe St to their new clinic in the Te Awamutu Mega Centre, the current premises.

At the time of that move, there were 6000 registered patients. Today there are 14,000.

"What a challenge it was when we moved to this place. I always said to myself, go with the flow and accept the changes or leave and well, I'm still here," says Sandra.

Sandra is leaving behind a team of just over 50 who she says were more like family than colleagues and now, instead of seeing patients every day she'll be seeing her grandchildren.

"It was very hard to leave because I've got some great colleagues that I work with and I love the patients," says Sandra.

She plans to spend her retirement at her beach apartment at Mount Maunganui where her sister and some good friends live. She will also time spend time with family both in Taupō, and on the family farm in Pukeatua, where she enjoys getting stuck into her garden.

"I won't be short of anything to do that's for sure, time for myself needs to be a priority as well," says Sandra.

In her final message for her team at Mahoe Medical she gave some simple advice.

"Thanks – signing off with love. Continue to be a great team and look after one another – this is the most important thing. I will miss you all but I have so much to go and do," says Sandra.

"It was an all day celebration on Sandra's last day. Morning tea, speeches, reminiscing and to end the day the reception team took Sandra out for dinner. The Mahoe Med Team will truly miss Sandra as will our patients. All the best for a well-deserved retirement," read a statement from the Mahoe Medical team.