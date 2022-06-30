Pirongia fullback Matt Lowe in his blazer game. Photo / Julie Gibson

Having made the top-five after round one of Waikato Division 1 club rugby, Pirongia's aim was to lift their performance as they beat Taupiri 31-17 at Pirongia Domain.

Taupiri scored two early tries and took a 14-0 lead after 25 minutes but the home team then dominated the next 60 minutes, winning that section of the game 31-3.

Liam Hobbs had his first start this season in the front-row, winning two early penalties to give Pirongia early territorial advantage, which they couldn't take advantage of.

Taupiri worked their way up field and from some excellent interchanging of passes managed to score to take a 7-0 lead after 13 minutes.

Within 10 minutes they had doubled their lead when from a defensive clearing kick a wicked bounce went against the home team and allowed the Taupiri backs to pounce and score under the posts.

Showing the spirit that has highlighted the mountain men's season, Pirongia bounced back, scoring two tries in the last 10 minutes of the half to level the scores at half-time.

After a period in the Taupiri 22-metre area going through multi-phases, No 8 Stanley Rhind surged over, beating several defenders from a quick tap.

Pirongia huddle before the match against Taupiri. Photo / Julie Gibson

Fullback Matt Lowe, in his blazer game, converted.

On the stroke of half-time, centre Dylan Hanning scored under the posts when, after a number of forward pick and goes at the line, the ball was moved quickly to Hanning, who stepped a defender on the way to the line, giving Lowe an easy kick to tie the scores.

The visitors came out firing in the second stanza and put the home team under pressure but unfortunately missed a comfortable penalty attempt from in front that would have given them the lead.

From a similar angle, but further out, Lowe was given a similar opportunity a few minutes later to put the home team in the lead and he didn't fail.

Pirongia were full throttle by this time and nothing was going to hold them back.

The forward pack just kept belting the Taupiri defenders until they couldn't hold back any longer as the rhino of the home team, Hobbs, carried several over the line to score.

Lowe maintained his 100 per cent goal kicking percentage to extend the lead to 24-14.

Pirongia midfielder Devante Waho. Photo / Julie Gibson

Taupiri set up an interesting last 10 minutes when they took a penalty to reduce the lead to seven points 24-17.

With renewed energy levels from the substitutes, there was no way the mountain men would give up their lead and they took the game back to the visitors as super-sub Sam Hunter finished off a passing interchange by the backs to allow Lowe to finish the scoring off 31-17 with a conversion from a tricky angle.

Hobbs was man of the match, starting at prop and finishing the game at lock, being equally accomplished in both roles.

First five-eighths Armyn Sanders has lifted the backlines effectiveness in the past two weeks, directing traffic astutely and consistently asking questions of the Taupiri defensive lines whether by his kicking game or passing skills.

Winger Kingston Grant would have had some sore shoulders post-match after making some bone crushing tackles.

In possibly a first, Pirongia is top of the Division 1 table - but there are still three games to go in the round robin.

Pirongia B v Taupiri B

In a game in which Pirongia B had equal territory and possession, Taupiri B were able to take their chances, while Pirongia were only able to cross the Taupiri line once.

Pirongia had the better of the first five minutes and went onto attack early through some astute kicking from Regan Tyler.

Pirongia B first five-eighths Regan Tyler looks to kick against Taupiri B. Photo / Julie Gibson

The forwards then took over and from a number of picks and goes, Andy Macky scored near the corner for Pirongia to take an early 5-0 lead.

Pirongia again went back on the attack but were unable to increase their lead.

In the 12th minute, Taupiri hit back when after a break from their inside backs, a ruck was formed 10 metres out from the Pirongia line and Taupiri waltzed through the middle of the ruck to score under the posts.

With the successful conversion, Taupiri held a 7-5 lead.

Pirongia would rue the next 20 minutes as defensive lapses allowed Taupiri to score two more tries.

The first when after a kicking duel, Taupiri kicked long down the side-line and with no Pirongia players in sight, were able to regather and score out wide.

The second came when Taupiri gained clean lineout ball and the ball was spun to their classy fullback who sliced through the Pirongia midfield, then beat the last defender to score under the post to go into the half with a 19-5 lead.

The second half was scoreless until the 75th minute.

Before this Pirongia had a number of opportunities to score, but through some resolute defence from Taupiri they were unable to cross the line.

Taupiri finished the stronger scoring two late tries to end the scoring at 27-5.

Pirongia in patches played well. Their forwards, for the majority of the time, had the better of their opposition.

The backs ran hard with the ball, but it was several poor lapses in concentration defensively that was the difference in this game.

The strong bench all had an impact when they were introduced into the game.

Pirongia Player of the day went to Tyler who controlled play well from first five, ran well with the ball and had a strong kicking game.

Both Pirongia sides face Tokoroa's Southern United under the mountain this Saturday.