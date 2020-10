Rugby: One test All Blacks XV

Former Te Awamutu Sports halfback Rhys Duggan played one test for the All Blacks in 1999. Photo / Te Awamutu Courier

This is a XV of players, plus reserves, to only gain one test cap for the All Blacks.

Some of these players may have played several matches for the All Blacks but only played a singular international test match.

Jamie Mackintosh is the only player in this squad to still be active in New Zealand rugby.

Hash tagged number represents All Black cap number.

This team was selected from 1987-present.

ALL BLACKS ONE TEST XV:

1. JAMIE MACKINTOSH #1081

BORN: 1985 TEST DÉBUT: November 8, 2008 v Scotland

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 123 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 89

Jamie Mackintosh Southland captain leads out the team before the ITM Cup match between Canterbury and Southland in 2014. Photo / Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.co.nz

2. GRAHAM DOWD #923

BORN: 1963 TEST DÉBUT: May 30, 1992 v Ireland

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 106 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: -

Graham Dowd in action during North Harbour v King Country, 1992. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

3. BEN AFEAKI #1119

BORN: 1988 TEST DÉBUT: June 8, 2013 v France

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 58 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 36

Māori All Black Ben Afeaki in action during the friendly game against Leicester Tigers in 2012. Photo / Phil Hutchinson/Action Plus

4. DION WALLER #1011

BORN: 1974 TEST DÉBUT: December 1, 2001 v Argentina

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 90 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 65

Dion Waller, All Black Headshots in 2001. Photo / FOTOPRESS

5. JAMES BROADHURST #1144

BORN: 1987 TEST DÉBUT: July 25, 2015 v South Africa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 74 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 71

James Broadhurst of the All Blacks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship test match against South Africa in 2015. Photo / Anton de Villiers / www.photosport.co.nz

6. GEORGE WHITELOCK #1093

BORN: 1986 TEST DÉBUT: June 27, 2009 v Italy

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 80 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 86

New Zealand's George Whitelock dives over to score against Italy in the international test at AMI Stadium, Christchurch in 2009. Photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought

7. STEVEN BATES #1047

BORN: 1980 TEST DÉBUT: November 13, 2004 v Italy

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 83 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 57

Steven Bates, All Black Headshots in 2004. Photo / FOTOPRESS

8. SAM HARDING #1016

BORN: 1980 TEST DÉBUT: June 29, 2002 v Fiji

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 48 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 39

All Black flanker Sam Harding is taken in a tackle by Fijian second five-eighths Seru Rabeni (left) and first five eighths Nicky Little in Wellington, 2002. Photo / File

9. RHYS DUGGAN #989

BORN: 1972 TEST DÉBUT: October 14, 1999 v Italy

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 111 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 73

Rhys Duggan (left), Jonah Lomu and Andrew Mehrtens at the All Blacks final training at Eden Park, before the 1999 Rugby World Cup in England. Photo / File

10. MIKE DELANY #1098

BORN: 1982 TEST DÉBUT: November 14, 2009 v Italy

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 77 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 53

New cap Mike Delany at the All Blacks training session at Trusts Stadium, Waitakere City, Auckland, 2009. Photo / NZPA / David Rowland

11. FRANK HALAI #1128

BORN: 1988 TEST DÉBUT: November 2, 2013 v Japan

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 37 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 39

New Zealand Sevens player Frank Halai skips clear of the Scottish defence on his way to scoring a try during their pool match in the rugby sevens at Wellington in 2011. Photo / File

12. NORM BERRYMAN #976

BORN: 1973-2015 TEST DÉBUT: August 15, 1998 v South Africa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 107 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 42

Norman Berryman in action. New Zealand Māori v Tonga in 1998. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

13. REGAN KING #1029

BORN: 1980 TEST DÉBUT: November 23, 2002 v Wales

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 31 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 11

Regan King one of Waikato Rugby's best finds of 2002, selected as an All Black for their tour of Europe. Photo / File

14. LELIA MASAGA #1092

BORN: 1986 TEST DÉBUT: June 27, 2009 v Italy

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 81 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 91

New Zealand's Lelia Masaga is tackled by Italy's Gonzalo Garcia in the international test at AMI Stadium, Christchurch in 2009. Photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought

15. CHARLIE NGATAI #1141

BORN: 1990 TEST DÉBUT: July 8, 2015 v Samoa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 74 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 67

All Blacks player Charlie Ngatai (right) with the reserves during the match between the All Blacks and Manu Samoa held at Apia Park in Apia, 2015. Photo / File

RESERVES:

JEFF TOOMAGA-ALLEN #1130

BORN: 1990 TEST DÉBUT: November 2, 2013 v Japan

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 41 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 118

All Blacks prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, during the All Blacks team training session, held at the NZ Warriors training ground at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland during 2018. Photo / File

KEVIN O'NEILL #1078

BORN: 1982 TEST DÉBUT: July 12, 2008 v South Africa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 62 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 52

Kevin O'Neill at All Blacks Training Session. Rugby League Park, Newtown, Wellington in 2008. Photo / Dave Lintott/PHOTOSPORT

GLENN TAYLOR #930

BORN: 1970 TEST DÉBUT: August 31, 1996 v South Africa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 143 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 63

Northland lock Glenn Taylor bursts his way through British Lions defence at Okara Park, Whangārei in 1993. Photo / File

KEVIN SENIO #1058

BORN: 1978 TEST DÉBUT: September 3, 2005 v Australia

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 55 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 34

Junior All Black Kevin Senio is tackled by Manu Samoa's Jeremy Tomuli in the Pacific Five Nations Rugby match at North Harbour Stadium in 2006. Photo / NZPA/Wayne Drought

SIMON MANNIX #908

BORN: 1971 TEST DÉBUT: June 26, 1994 v France

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 82 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 5

Simon Mannix, 1991 All Black headshot. Photo / Fotopacific

BEN ATIGA #1037

BORN: 1983 TEST DÉBUT: October 24, 2003 v Tonga

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 94 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 46

All Blacks replacement Ben Atiga and halfback Justin Marshall during All Blacks team training session held at Melbourne Grammar School in 2003. Photo / File

MARK RANBY #1001

BORN: 1977 TEST DÉBUT: June 16, 2001 v Samoa

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 74 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 82

All Black débutant Mark Ranby is all smiles after the match against Samoa at North Harbour Stadium in 2001. Photo / File

SOSENE ANESI #1054

BORN: 1981 TEST DÉBUT: June 10, 2005 v Fiji

PROVINCIAL CAPS: 91 SUPER RUGBY CAPS: 62