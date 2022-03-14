Merania Paraone poses during the Chiefs Super Aupiki Rugby 2022 headshots session in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Kihikihi Rugby Club and Waitomo Group Waikato Farah Palmer Cup player Merania Paraone has been training with the 2022 Super Rugby Aupiki Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad.

"I love being a part of the professional environment and being surrounded by some absolute legends in the game," said 20-year-old Paraone.

"Now that women's rugby is becoming a professional sport, the level of intensity and training behind the scenes is so much more. It's definitely a few levels up compared to FPC.

"Super level just increases the importance of recovery. The speed of the game is faster, the contact is intense and you have to always be on top of your game."

Paraone has played rugby since she was 13 at high school and has since represented two clubs, the Helensville Villains and Kihikihi.

"You've got to stay loyal to those who helped you along the way," she said.

Waikato Women's player No 200, Paraone made her Waikato debut in 2020 against Taranaki, one of her career highlights alongside winning the Waikato FPC final in 2021, creating history with her team.

After the 2020 season, Waikato FPC coach James Semple told the Te Awamutu Courier how much he was impressed with Paraone.

Semple had previously coached her sister Rina, who tipped him off about her ability.

Merania Paraone scores for Kihikihi in 2021. Photo / Grant Johnston

"Medz has been unreal. I watched Kihikihi play a couple of club games and I saw her play. I was like; we've got to get this girl in our team. She was playing second-five that game and we had a hole to fill at hooker," said Semple.

"I gave her a call and said 'how would you feel if we put you in the team first and foremost?' She was pretty pumped about that. Then I said 'we're going to look to select you as a hooker and we'll coach you up, would you be keen to do that?'

"She jumped at it and that's credit to her as a person - she's taken it with both hands. She pretty much learnt how to throw, scrum and play hooker in two months and has done a bloody good job."

Paraone said representing and putting on the Waikato jersey means more to her than any other jersey she's worn.

"Our culture and connections are honestly so amazing that I don't know how to put it into words. But it's kind of like a "if you know you know" kind of situation," she said.

"Once you do, then you understand how much mana and pride there is in each and every one of us when we get to represent not only our team, but all our supporters and whānau."

She is striving for selection again this year in the hope of playing her blazer game for the province.

"For me I just love playing the game and I enjoy it. However, because I come from a very large family, by playing rugby and doing something I'm passionate about I hope I can show my nieces and nephews that if you put your mind to something, anything is possible. There's so many opportunities out there," said Paraone.

"Even though I inspire them, they don't realise how much they make me want to do better and be the best that I can."

But Paraone isn't just a rugby player, she is also a teacher at Te Awamutu Intermediate School, hence many of her teammates refer to her as "Whaea Medz".

"Personally, my time management is crucial, with all the busy weeks and weekends I have to find anywhere I can to get all my mahi done for kura - however, in saying that, I always love a good challenge," said Paraone.

"I love teaching. In my early years of high school I set a goal to one day be a person who can make a difference for our future generations. I think by doing what I do, I am able to do just that.

"It's delightful how I can help shape an environment where our Māori students can be successful as Māori. Seeing them succeed to extraordinary measures makes me feel like I must be doing something right.

"By the time their journey of learning comes to an end at our kura, they are able to feel comfortable that they are able to walk in both worlds of Te ao pākeha and Te ao Māori."

With the passion and drive for not only herself but her students and whanau, Paraone is one to watch in the future.

Paraone has been named to make her Chiefs Manawa debut off the bench in the Tuesday, March 15 fixture against the Hurricanes Poua at 3.35pm.

This match will also be the Hurricanes Poua's maiden Super Rugby Aupiki match.