Hurricanes outside back Josh Moorby has extended his stay with the Wellington-based franchise. Photo / Photosport

Te Awamutu's Josh Moorby has signed a two-year contract extension with the Hurricanes (2023-2024) after setting the Wellington-based DHL Super Rugby Pacific franchise's record for most tries scored in a debut season (nine).

"I love it in Wellington and I love what we're creating there. I can't wait to get back into work and show what we're capable of," says the 23-year-old outside back.

"The highlight definitely was getting that first game, going to Mt Smart and being able to have my family in the stand to watch me play my first Super Rugby game. It's a moment I'll remember forever and I'm just very grateful for the opportunity that the Hurricanes have given me."

Moorby didn't realise that he had set the Hurricanes' rookie season try-scoring record at the time but says it's an awesome achievement.

"It goes back onto the great work from our coaches, setting a good plan and a good system for us to play. I was lucky enough that the boys were able to find me on the last pass and I was able to find the line a few times."

The contract extension comes soon after Moorby was announced in the Māori All Blacks squad to take on Ireland later this month.

"It means everything. I get the opportunity to represent my culture and my family. It's very special - it's almost surreal," says Moorby, who is of Ngāti Maniapoto descent.

"Having the announcement at Hamilton Boys' High, it made it even sweeter. It was pretty emotional getting to go back to school and having the haka performed in front of us."

Growing up in the Waikato, Moorby supported the Gallagher Chiefs and now he may come up against former Chiefs stars James Lowe and Bundee Aki on the international stage.

"It'll be an awesome challenge - especially against James. James has played for the Māori All Blacks. Those boys are household names in the Irish team now.'

The future will see Moorby split his time between the far north and Wellington as he joins the Northland Taniwha for this year's provincial competition.

"I head up to Whangārei after the Māori campaign and then, in November, I head back down to Wellington," he says.

"It's something different. Obviously, I've been in the south for the last three years, so it'll be a little bit closer to home for me and for my family. It'll be a good challenge and I'm really looking forward to it."