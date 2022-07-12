Te Awamutu College first XV before the Waipā Cup clash with Cambridge High School first XV. Photo / Julie Gibson

Te Awamutu College first XV retained the Waipā Cup with a dominate 22-0 win against Cambridge first XV at Pirongia Domain on Friday night – their first back-to-back Waipā Cup victories.

Co-captain Sam Denize and prop Jeffrey Rich both played their cap match (20 first XV caps).

In very wet underfoot conditions Te Awamutu were in control right from the kick-off, pressuring the Cambridge team, and from a clearing kick, first five-eighths Denize was able to charge the ball down for Te Awamutu to take a 5-0 lead after five minutes.

The Te Awamutu forwards dominated their opposition and it was no surprise when Ty Demler-Findlay ran the last 10 metres to score in the corner after some good play from the backs.

Midfielder Corbin Fleming converted from the sideline.

Te Awamutu College first XV celebrate their 22-0 Waipā Cup victory against Cambridge High School first XV. Photo / Julie Gibson

The Te Awamutu forwards made great ground from their pods and Cambridge were under constant pressure.

Te Awamutu went close to scoring once again from a charge down, but unfortunately Demler-Findlay was not able to control the ball.

Cambridge started the better in the second half pinning Te Awamutu into their own 22m for a good 15 minutes, but through some outstanding defence they were unable to score.

When Te Awamutu broke free, they were rewarded with a penalty from in front and Fleming calmly slotted it, increasing their lead to 15-0.

With 10 minutes to go Fleming, after some good forward play, made a great break down the sideline line to score in the corner and with the conversion Te Awamutu were comfortably ahead 22-0 and that is how the score remained.

Te Awamutu MVP Points:

3: Sam Denize (player of the day), 2: Corbin Fleming, 1: Ty Demler-Findlay.