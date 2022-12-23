Rosetown Choristers performing at Te Awamutu's 2014 Christmas Concert. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Rosetown Choristers recently held a very successful public concert at Highfield Country Estate and we are very thankful to the management for their assistance with such a lovely venue.

The concert title, Songs for All Seasons, featured a song for each month of the year and included Summer Holiday, an Anzac medley, Song for a Winter’s Night and finished with a Christmas medley.

The choir and audience also enjoyed guest artist Glenys George from Ōtorohanga, who played the harp and shared a little of her harp learning journey.

Sadly this was the final concert for our Rosetown Choristers musical director Anne Griffiths and pianist Elisabeth Murray. Members wish them well for the future.

Rosetown Choristers is a non-auditioned community choir that welcomes new singers. The choir has started planning for the next concert in July and practices will start again in February.

They are looking for a new musical director and pianist and invite anyone interested, along with any new singers, to contact David, 027 270 7566.