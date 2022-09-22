The candidates in attendance at Grey Power Te Awamutu's Meet the Candidates 2022. Photo / Kate Durie

A public meeting took place at the Waipā Workman's club on Wednesday, September 14, at 1:30 pm.

The event was arranged by Grey Power Te Awamutu. Candidates for mayor, councillors for the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi and Pirongia-Kakepuku wards, the Te Awamutu - Kihikihi Community Board and the Waipa Māori Ward all presented.

Grey Power is an advocacy organisation promoting the welfare and wellbeing of all citizens in the 50-plus age group. The group monitors what the Government is doing and how that will affect our members.

Each candidate was allocated three minutes to deliver a speech explaining to the audience what they stand for, allowing voters to make an informed decision. Questions were asked at the conclusion of the presentations.

Chris Woodhams left before speeches commenced due to a family emergency.

Ange Holt, Clyde Graf, Bill Harris, Gaylene Roberts and Takeha Stirling were absent.

However, Ange and Clyde sent in speeches for Te Awamutu's Grey Power president Michael Cullen to read out on their behalf.

Bernard's key focuses which align with Grey Power's concerns are parking for senior citizens and those with disabilities in the CBD, as well as more housing for pensioners.



He also opposes fluoride being added to Waipā's water supply, and aims to maintain War Memorial Park in Te Awamutu.

Susan O'Regan's main concern is wanting a strong Waipā economy where all businesses can flourish while benefitting the community. She is also concerned about well-planned housing developments where purchasing a home in Waipā is more affordable.

"Waipā should be a safe place to live and work. We must continue our work to reduce antisocial behaviour, keeping boy racers and ram-raids at bay.

"We need to strengthen connections to community support networks and organisations that protect our more vulnerable residents and keep everyone who lives here safe and well," says Susan.

Long-serving Mayor Jim Mylcreest says that "local communities are facing unprecedented challenges at the present time. Now, more than ever, they need a stable and well-informed leadership to protect and build on the progress already made."

"I would be honoured to serve you for another term," says Jim.

Questions were asked surrounding what candidates are hoping to do regarding the Three Waters Reform bill.

Only one candidate, James Parlane, is for the reform, stating, "It's a done deal and we may as well just live with it." He explained he believes this due to Labour having the majority.

However, the rest of the candidates seem to retain the stance of holding firm against the proposed plan.

Candidates Jim Mylchreest and Susan O'Regan explained how money given by the Government was a grant, and that there are a small number of ways it can be used in order for councils to help pay for community improvement projects.

Projects must help build resilience to climate change or natural hazards, enable housing development and growth, or support community improvements.

Applying for this money does not signal The Waipā District Council's support for the reform of water, wastewater and stormwater services.

Another topic of discussion during the meeting was housing intensification and how it would introduce buildings of up to three levels on sites without any need for resource consent.

Many of the candidates have commented that the towns in Waipā are not 'cities' but have been lumped in with Hamilton and the rest of the Waikato district.

They all agreed developments will relinquish the character and comfort most residents have come to enjoy while adding additional costs to ratepayers.

Local body elections are held every three years. This year, you can choose your Waipā District mayor, councillors and community board members until noon, Saturday, October 8, 2022.