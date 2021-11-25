Police seeking help in finding missing elderly man from Te Awamutu

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 74-year-old Neville Corkin from Te Awamutu.

A police spokesperson says Neville hasn't been seen since yesterday.

"We know at 10.45am yesterday he was seen by City Camera entering Centre Place via Ward Street by the food court."

Neville is believed to be wearing a black suit jacket and tie, brown pants, a white shirt and black and white shoes.

He is a resident at Te Ata Resthome on Teasdale Street in Te Awamutu.

Police believe he may be in Hamilton, Te Awamutu or even Palmerston North.

They are asking anybody with information to call 111 and quote the file number

211124/2930.