The Kererū Club's Logo. Photo/Supplied.

The Clean Up day in Pirongia, as part of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up Week, will be held this Saturday, from 9.30am to 11am at the Pirongia Community Centre on Crozier Street.

This event is for all ages and perfect for friends and families.

The Kererū Club is a locally based youth group that helps people in need by showing generosity through random acts of kindness, fundraising for charities (for example, World Vision), and arranging community events.

"The group's motto is showing God's abundant love and Kererū in Māori means abundance, and that's how the group was named," says 11-year-old club member Ruby Webb.

"Cleaning up rubbish and environmentalism to me is something that is very important to me and my sister Amy, so that inspired me to do this. We go on litter pick-ups regularly so when we heard about the clean up week I was really excited to get on board," says Ruby.

There will be a barbecue afterwards, and attendees will need to bring a bucket or a bag, gloves, and a hi-vis vest.

The Waipā District Council, which promotes waste minimisation, has supplied rubbish bags.

There are waste-free and sustainable prizes to be won at the end of the clean up. There are categories for most trash collected, most unusual items and the best attitude.

Ruth Webb homeschools her children and has been covering different core values of society. One of the main areas they looked at was generosity and showing kindness to others, without expecting anything in return.

Through this curriculum they were inspired by a club that did fundraising and acts of kindness for a community.

They are supported by the Pirongia Community Association, and Pirongia Lions, who have helped with funds for the free barbecue sausage sizzle for volunteers.

Contact 0211316736 for more information.