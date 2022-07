A truck overturned on State Highway 39 on Wednesday morning. Photo / NZME

A truck has overturned next to Kakaramea Rd (State Highway 39) near the Meadway Rd intersection in Ngāhinapōuri, Waipā at around 9am on Wednesday.

The driver was reported to have moderate injuries, police say.

Firefighters were on the scene to direct traffic through safely.