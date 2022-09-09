NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show at Mystery Creek Events Centre. Photo/Supplied

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show for 2022 is set to be the biggest one yet, with more motorhomes and caravans, more exhibitors now filling two pavilions and two marquees, with more in outside exhibitor sites.

It will be bursting with everything you love when exploring our beautiful country in your motorhome or caravan from Friday-Sunday, September 23-25, at Mystery Creek - and as an added bonus we have five double passes to any one of the three days for you to win.

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show is home of the largest Event Park and Stay in New Zealand, so come along and make a weekend of it. Stay on site for only $10 for all three days and choose our multi-day pass which provides unlimited access over the three days for only $28.

This year there is an all-new Campers Entrance, now located on D Street from the Event Park & Stay, by the new TrailLite Pavilion, flanked by a full complement of exhibitors situated along the lane.

Or if you are just coming along for the day, there is ample free car parking and tickets are only $16, with under 16s free with an adult.

They are excited to introduce the all-new TrailLite Pavilion. TrailLite is now in its own building situated on the eastern side of the main pavilion. With a huge dedicated TrailLite Pavilion, not only will there be a wide selection of their own world-class motorhomes on display but they will be showcasing some of the best from overseas such as Benimar, Fusion and Mobilvetta.

Guests will now find the TrailLite Theatre in a new spot, next to the TrailLite Pavilion and alongside the Seat & Eat. As always, the TrailLite Theatre is fully booked with experts in their field; to inspire guests with eight full presentations each day. If they are making a weekend of it.

If visitors are looking for accessories, this year's Accessories Marquee is bigger than ever, filled to bursting with sweet treats, thirst quenchers, fishing drones and all the electronics needed for people's motorhomes to be top of the line.

NZMCA Motorhome Caravan and Leisure Show, Hamilton. Photo/Jeremy Ward

Guests will find a vast range of exhibitors selling new gadgets, incredible innovations, and fresh ideas to make lives on the road even better on the outside sites, inside the main pavilion and in their specialised marquee.

The Off the Beaten Track Marquee is a must-do next stop. This marquee is filled with Regional Tour organisations and operators with loads of amazing ideas of cool stuff for attendees to experience when they are road-tripping around our beautiful country.

Visitors could even be in to win $500 with our friends from Coast, play a game of Corn Hole with Coast Breakfast's Toni, Sam and Jase, and they will be in to win.

Located inside our main Pavilion is another new feature to the show, the Ryman Healthcare Check-Up Centre. This is a health hub featuring organisations offering a variety of health and well-being checks, focusing on the importance of keeping well.

All checks within the hub are free thanks to Ryman Healthcare, with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Diabetes NZ Waikato Branch, Prostrate Cancer Foundation NZ, Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ and Melanoma NZ at the show to provide spot checks to promote prevention and early detection.

Event manager Michele Connell is proud to see this show grow, after an extremely challenging 2021.

"Having to cancel our show last year was such a hard decision to make. We are truly thrilled to be back this year with a bigger show that we have been trying to deliver for over two years.

"The industry has not had a show in over a year and a half, so we are working hard to make sure this one is unforgettable. We look forward to a successful three days for exhibitors and an inspiring few days for our visitors."

The crowd favourite, Walk down Memory Lane, has had a revamp with a new name and new location.

The all-new Retro Lane can be found on the Village Green, outside the double doors of the main pavilion beside the OTBT Marquee.

Refurbished vintage caravans, cars and vans will be proudly displayed over the weekend, open for you to have a good look through with their owners close by, always keen for a chat about their work.

If you are feeling peckish, the Seat & Eat also has a new space, on the grass area opposite Retro Lane as you exit the pavilion. There will be a wide variety of foodies on site, as well as additional seating and shade cover.

The show's singer/guitarist, Steve Crossland, is ready to keep you entertained over lunchtime with all your favourite tunes. Inside the pavilion, visit our all-new Cherry Tree Café for some delicious treats, now situated in the pavilion annex.

The Cherry Tree Café is in a prime position for a relaxing lunch, alongside the NZMCA's beautifully refurbished 1928 REO Speed Wagon. Guests are advised to take the time to stop and admire the artistry and workmanship while enjoying the show.

There is a lot to see this year, so If guests get lost along the way, they can find one of the new ASK ME Ambassadors situated in two spots around the show. They will have all the information needed to know, to find what they looking for.

Sunscreen and water refuel stations will be located in various spots around the show both inside and out, so don't forget to bring your bottle.

Come along and enjoy the biggest show in NZ and the home of your favourite Event Park & Stay! Tickets are available online now - www.nzmotorhomeshow.co.nz or get them at the ticket office on show day.

Attendees enjoying the home of the crowd's favourite Event Park & Stay. Photo/Supplied

Follow them on Facebook and join their Event Park & Stay group.

Win: You can enter by email or mail (address to NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show Double Pass Competition and include your name, address and daytime phone number — win@teawamutucourier.co.nz or PO Box 1, Te Awamutu). Deadline is 5pm Tuesday.