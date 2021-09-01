New plan adopted for growing Waipā's Ngāhinapōuri village

Plan of the proposed expansion of Ngāhinapōuri Village. Photos / Supplied

A new concept plan for Ngāhinapōuri, a growing village in Waipā, has been adopted by Council as of Tuesday, August 31.

Waipā District Council's Ngāhinapōuri Village Concept Plan, which began in October 2018, is a visionary approach for the village, with the ability for the school to grow, improved transport corridors and a new economic and community hub at its heart.

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest said the Ngāhinapōuri Village Concept plan, which features three large housing areas, a new intersection layout, a community hub and improved village entrances and pedestrian connections has been a "really long time coming".

Strategic projects driver, Justine Kennedy, said the concept plan was created in collaboration with mana whenua, key community stakeholders, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the Ministry of Education and Council.

The Ngāhinapōuri Village concept plan includes a community hub, improved streetscaping and economic and recreational opportunities.

"Our stakeholders have selflessly given their time and energy to this concept plan, coming up with fantastic ideas and a strong vision for what the community want to see in the future.

"I'm so pleased that we were able to incorporate so many of these into the final plan and I am proud of what we've created together, which is a true reflection of the wider community's vision for the village."

The significant community contribution was also recognised by local Pirongia Ward councillors, Clare St Pierre and Bruce Thomas.

"It has been an extraordinary effort to get this finalised and the feedback we've had is that the community is all for it. It's a great blueprint for the growing village in the future," said Clare.

A conceptual artist's impression of Village Commercial Precinct building with al-fresco dining, covered pedestrian frontage and on-street parking.

The Ngāhinapōuri Village Concept Plan provides overall guidance for the sustainable growth, future development and look and feel of the village to 2050, by focusing on the specific needs, aspirations and vision of the community.

By 2050, Ngahinapouri will be accommodating an additional 650 residents in 300 new households. The census data from 2018 denotes the population was 1668.

A community hub with economic and recreational opportunities was high on the list of community wants, with good linkages to the adjoining parks, golf club and primary school.

Detail of the new three-leg roundabout that is key to Ngāhinapōuri's future development.

The new residential areas will feature large lot residential housing, in keeping with the existing village feel, with pedestrian pathways linking back to the community hub and school for safe transportation options.

The existing four-way intersection between Ngāhinapōuri and Reid Roads and State Highway 39 was a main point of consideration for the community, due to safety concerns and the layout impeding the school's ability to grow.

A key community group proposed that a new three-leg roundabout intersection option would provide additional land for the school by redirecting Reid Rd further south. This option was considered amongst five others and ultimately selected as the preferred option through public consultation and feedback from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the Ministry of Education, Council's Transportation Manager and independent consultants.

Implementing the new concept plan will be subject to funding allocation through the 2024-34 Long Term Plan and private developer aspirations.

The new plan can be viewed at the Council website, waipadc.govt.nz/our-council/strategy-and-planning/structure-plans.