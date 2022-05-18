Phillip Thornton, owner of Race Engineering Ltd. Photo/Supplied

For many years Phillip and Wendy Thornton have been quietly undertaking engineering and music work locally and internationally.

Phillip and Wendy have previously lived in the United States in Nashville, Tennessee, where they performed music and would travel back and forth to New Zealand. When Phillip returned, he had his engineering shop set up and ready for him.

Phillip is now based back at his 1476 Ohaupo Rd workshop and welcomes back new and previous clients.

His most recent project has been building the new Egyptian Garden at Hamilton Gardens with John Carter Constructors Ltd.

Another job Phillip has worked on was the Hamilton Zoo's chimpanzee enclosure upgrade in 2020 where they installed a new state-of-the-art fence to improve public viewing areas and give better access to the outdoors for the popular chimp troop.

Phillip Thornton working in his workshop. Photo/Supplied

At his workshop, Phillip now offers general engineering and fabrication services including aluminum and S/S welding, trailer and farm machinery repairs, tube/pipe bending, light gauge sheet metal cutting, folding and rolling.

Whether it's a broken chair, a trailer wheel bearing, or a rust repair Phillip is happy to help.

He also stocks a range of metric bolts and common steel sizes if you're an agricultural contractor requiring help after hours.

Give Phillip, Race Engineering Ltd, on 027 222 0359 a call anytime for engineering services.