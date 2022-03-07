Local naturopath and herbalist Natasha Murphy. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu based and newly graduated naturopath and herbalist Natasha Murphy is offering consultations to the community.

"I am passionate about helping people with their health naturally, in conjunction with their current medical team," says Natasha.

Natasha graduated with an Advanced Diploma in Health Sciences (Naturopathy and Nutrition) in 2021 from the Naturopathic College of New Zealand.

Naturopathy is holistic healthcare, which means we understand that all the different systems in the body can not be separated from the whole body. Everything is connected, the power of healing is within oneself and the body is constantly striving towards balance.

Natasha says she has always had an affinity for nature and the natural world. She first studied a Permaculture Design Course in 2013. Through this course, she learned about organic gardening, but also a lot about different natural and ancestral practices like fermenting foods and herbal medicine.

From there she was endlessly interested in all topics food, wellness, health, gardening. It became her passion and she wanted to share this knowledge with others.



Natasha likes to grow her own herbs to use in lotions or infused herbal oils. She makes calendula healing balm to use for cuts and grazes, and recently harvested marshmallow plant for the roots - used for coughs and gut health/digestion.



She has an interest in understanding more about native New Zealand herbs and Rongoā Māori practices and will be planting these species in her home garden.



Reiki was an additional quality Natasha came across while she was still a naturopath student. It really resonates with energy healing and found it to be a transformational experience in her personal life, "so naturally, I want to share this too".



It is a way to take time out to relax and receive healing energy.

"When we are in a relaxed state (parasympathetic) self-healing occurs," says Natasha.



Currently, her services are based online via Zoom. She hopes in the near future to have a physical space where she can see clients in person.



She offers a 15-minute introductory call free of charge to anyone who has any questions about what she has to offer and to see if it's the right fit.



During each session, she aims to discuss a patient's general health (and health history) from a physical, mental, emotional and spiritual perspective.

"You may be finding it difficult to manage stress or cope with PMS. You could be dealing with ongoing fatigue or digestive problems. Herbal medicine, nature's oldest healthcare system may be able to help," says Natasha.



Some clients may wish to bring a support person to their appointment or say a karakia before beginning and she will always accommodate these requests without hesitation. Natasha welcomes clients of all backgrounds, genders, faiths and beliefs as inclusivity is important to her.



As a new mother to a 15-month-old son, she relates to mothers who may be finding parenting during a pandemic stressful or unsupportive. Natasha has a lot of tips and tools to help people who may be going through a difficult time mentally.



Her aim with her business is to give clients the time and space to be heard without judgement. She believes it is important for people to feel validated in their experiences.

Natasha adds that "with the current world today, stress is ever-increasing".

"Mental health is always an area to address to ensure people are getting connected with the right support. Also, if we can look at strategies to manage stress levels then it can go a long way to helping improve emotional and mental wellbeing, as well as physical health.

"Seeing someone's transformation from feeling unwell to happy, thriving and vibrant is why I went into the natural health sector."