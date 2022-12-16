Te Awamutu mini motocross rider Jai Gibson in action. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu mini motocross rider Jai Gibson, 8, has had a successful year of racing, both regionally and nationally.

Sponsored by Honda Hub Taranaki, Empire Concrete Pumping Limited, Solid Concrete Works, Boss Mums Fitness, Un4seen Decals and Ace and Seats, Jai is definitely one to watch in the future.

In 2022, he placed first in the 50cc grade and third in the 65cc section at the Tokoroa Winter Series, first in the 50cc and fourth in the 65cc at the Taupō Winter Series, first in both the 50cc and 65cc classes at the Waikato Championships and an incredible first place in the 50cc at the New Zealand Mini Nationals.

Parents Phil and Zoe are extremely proud of what Jai has achieved in such a short time of racing motocross.

Jai got his first bike when he was 3 and has been riding on and off since then, but this was his first full season of racing. His 5-year-old brother Knox is also an up-and-coming racer.

Te Awamutu's Jai Gibson with his mini motocross trophies. Photo / Supplied

“The first lockdown, that’s when he got serious about it,” says Phil, who has raced cross country and endurance for many years.

They took Jai to mini motocross originally but he wasn’t too keen because the races were too short and he had to wait for everyone else to ride.

“He got into trail riding when he was about 6 and just rode at home. He asked to go back to motocross just over a year ago when he did his first big event, the Waikato champs, in which he placed fourth. He’s just progressively got better and gained so much more confidence in himself over the year,” says Zoe.

“The community is great too; some of Phil’s races have clashed with the motocross so I take the boys. Just having that support from other parents is really nice to know that if something goes wrong with the bike there’s always someone willing to help.”

Jai lives and breathes motocross. His idols are Jeffrey Herlings, Billy Bolt, Graham Jarvis, Rachael Archer - and Ōpārau-based champion James Scott, who has also helped to train him.

Zoe and Phil say his next stop could be Australia or America, as the New Zealand mini motocross scene is quite small.

“We’ll look overseas at a few different events as we’d really like to see what else is out there for the competition, but he’ll do a bit more training with James,” says Phil.

“He’s done about six or seven sessions with him so far and it’s made a massive difference - we can’t thank James enough.”