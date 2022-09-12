Council office on Bank St, Te Awamutu. Photo/Supplied

Following the Government's announcement of scrapping the Covid-19 traffic light system, masks will no longer be required at Waipā District Council's facilities from midnight Monday, September 12.

Along with council offices and facilities, masks will also be optional at GoWaipa-operated facilities, the Livingstone Aquatic Centre in Te Awamutu and Perry Aquatic Centre in Cambridge.

Events at council-owned town halls can also restart without limitations on numbers as of tomorrow.

Chief executive Garry Dyet said while the Government's announcement brought relief to most, he recommended those experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms should connect with council using phone, email or online offerings.

"We know this news has been a long time coming and we're happy to see our community's faces once again, however, we will continue to encourage mask use for those who are feeling unwell, or for those who simply wish to.

"We're still available on the phone, via email or through our social channels so if you are feeling unwell, please do use these options."

One way council has connected with the community will still remain, with live streaming of key council meetings continuing for the foreseeable future at waipadc.govt.nz/livestream.

"We've found these to be a great way for our community to see the discussions in the comfort of their own home and as such, we'll continue with these," Garry added.