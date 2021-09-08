Some of the rubbish that the pair collected from their road in Pokuru. Photo / Supplied

Some of the rubbish that the pair collected from their road in Pokuru. Photo / Supplied

The alert level 4 lockdown meant school was out, and playing, gaming and watching copious amounts of television at home was in.

Corban Mitchell, 9, particularly likes to build things in his spare time and his sister Charlotte, 6, likes to spend her time dancing and making art.

But during lockdown, Corban put down his tools and Charlotte put down her paint brush to do a good deed in their neighbourhood.

The pair spent time picking up rubbish along the road they live on in Pokuru.

Usually the road is far too busy to do such a task, but the lockdown meant they were able to get out and collect the rubbish that had been building up.

"I am very proud to see them looking after our neighbourhood and the environment," says mum Sian.

Over two outings, they filled two bags with rubbish, and Sian says they were amazed by the number of bottles and cans they found.

"It's disgusting what people throw out of their cars Mum," one of them relayed.

It wasn't all work and no play, though.

Sian says they had plenty of time snuggling up together for movie nights complete with treats.

And now with the move to alert level 2, it's time for them to go back to school.

"They are both very much looking forward to school and catching up with their friends at Pokuru School," says Sian.