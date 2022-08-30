Auckland Storm fullback Shonte To'a is tackled by Rina Paraone in their game on August 20. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC have finished off the regular season with a bonus point 32-12 win over Counties Manukau Heat to finish second in the standings and book themselves a home semifinal.

Waikato opened the scoring with a successful penalty that Calista Ruruku was able to convert for Waikato to lead 3-0 after 10 minutes.

Kihikihi's Merania Paraone scored the first try of the match when she crossed the line after 24 minutes. Ruruku was successful with the conversion and Waikato led 10-0 after 25 minutes.

Counties Manukau Heat's first try came through a Waikato mistake and Mererangi Paul ran about 80 metres to score the home side's first try. Paul converted her own try and it was a three-point game approaching halftime.

However, Rina Paraone scored Waikato's second try just before the break to extend Waikato's 10-point advantage after Ruruku was successful with the conversion.

In the second half, a Ruruku penalty extended Waikato's advantage to 13 points, 14 minutes in.

But Counties Manukau made it an eight-point game when Paul scored her second try of the match.

This time she would not be successful with the conversion and Waikato led 20-12 midway through the second half.

The final 15 minutes belonged to Waikato with Esther Tilo-Faiaoga and Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai both crossing the line. Ruruku converted one out of two conversions as Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC finishing the game 32-12.

The victory sees Waikato finish the regular season in second place and will face the Auckland Storm again back home at FMG Stadium Waikato for a semifinal on Sunday, September 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 1.35pm.

Counties Manukau 12 (Mererangi Paul 2 tries; 1 conversion)

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 32 (Merania Paul, Rina Paraone, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Lonita Ngalu-Lavemai tries; Calista Ruruku 3 conversions, 2 penalties)

HT 7-17