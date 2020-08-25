Black Ferns centre Carla Hohepa makes a break for the line during their test match against Australia played at at Eden Park in 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Black Ferns centre Carla Hohepa makes a break for the line during their test match against Australia played at at Eden Park in 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Four members of the Kihikihi Women's rugby team have been named in the Waikato squad for the 2020 Farah Palmer Cup Competition.

Forwards Emma-Lee Heta, Chyna Hohepa and Merania Paraone alongside back, Carla Hohepa were named in the 31-strong squad. Chyna has been named as vice-captain with Black Fern Chelsea Alley resuming captaincy once again.

The University of Waikato has come on board this year as major sponsor and will be the front of jersey sponsor of the Waikato Women's team for the 2020 season.

This season's squad features five current Black Ferns players, Chelsea Alley, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Toka Natua and Kennedy Simon and four Black Fern Sevens players, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Huia Harding, Stacey Fluhler (nee Waaka) and Tenika Willison.

This year the University of Waikato: Waikato Women's team has a new head coach with James Semple taking over the reins and is very pleased with the prospect of talent that the Waikato has on offer.

The University of Waikato: Waikato Women's 2020 Farah Palmer Cup season kicks off the season at home with the first game scheduled against Northland at the University of Waikato on Saturday, September 5.

The next will see them feature as game one of a double header at FMG Stadium, as they play hosts to Taranaki on Saturday, September 12, before the Waikato Mitre 10 Cup team's season opener against Wellington.

2020 University of Waikato: Waikato Women's Farah Palmer Cup Squad:

Mia Anderson, Taiari Cassidy, Ash Gaby-Sutherland, Tafiau Fetalaiga. Huia Harding, Emma-Lee Heta, Sina Hetet, Chyna Hohepa (vice-captain), Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Tanya Kalounivale, Daeja-Bernice Kaponga, Leomie Kloppers, Stephanie Lualua, Toka Natua, Merania Paraone, Kennedy Simon, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Chelsea Alley (captain), Ariana Bayler, Tyra Begbie, Hannah Brough, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Renee Holmes, Kiriana Nolan, Manaia Nuku, Kanyon Pau, Chey Robins-Reti, Makaia Riki-Te Kanawa, Kelsey Teneti, Tenika Willison.