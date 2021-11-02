Kihikihi Rugby Club's Chyna Hohepa named in 2022 Chiefs squad

Kihikihi Rugby Club's Chyna Hohepa has signed for the Chiefs in 2022. Photo / Arthur Uden

The Chiefs Rugby Club have announced that Kihikihi's Chyna Hohepa will be joining Black Ferns captain Les Elder, alongside Black Ferns Sevens and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Ruby Tui in the 2022 Chiefs Women's squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki competition.



The versatile forward has been a valuable member of the Waikato Women's team since her debut in 2012. This year Hohepa captained the side in their successful final against Canterbury, with Waikato claiming the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership title.



Hohepa said the title was a welcomed achievement for the Waikato team.

Chyna Hohepa captained Waikato to victory in the Farah Palmer Cup final last month. Photo / Photosport

"This year was very special for me, being part of the Waikato Women's team to take out the Farah Palmer Cup Championship was something that has been long overdue.

"The resilience that we had to show as a team and the culture we built just all came down to the sacrifices that we all made together and our ability to push through the barriers. The win wasn't just for us, it was for all those who paved the way and for all the ladies that weren't able to come down to the final."



Hohepa said she is excited to rejoin the Chiefs Women's squad after pulling on the Chiefs jersey for the first time earlier this year.



"When I got the call I was in the squad I felt overwhelmed with excitement. I'm looking forward to putting on the Chiefs jersey again. Earlier in the season I was part of the squad that played the Blues so to be able to have another opportunity to wear the Chiefs logo on my chest again is very special."



A proud Waikato woman, Hohepa said it was an easy decision to return to the Chiefs.

"I come from a small town and we're staunch Waikato and Chiefs here, so having this opportunity was an easy decision. When I think about the Chiefs I think about mana, resilience and leadership plus the culture that the club withholds. These are things I hold very close to my heart and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.



"I think it's great that the Chiefs have a women's team. It's going to create exposure and opportunities which is very important to me because of my daughter and all our younger girls and future wāhine toa coming through, as well as ourselves."

Kihikihi's Chyna Hohepa playing for the Chiefs in their inaugural match during 2021. Photo / Richard Spranger Photography

Chiefs Women head coach Allan Bunting said Hohepa is an experienced campaigner.

"Chyna is a very hearty, hardworking player. She was part of our Black Ferns Sevens squad a while back and I know her well. She has shown she can lead from the front in a very impressive FPC final and has a lot of valuable experience that will certainly enhance our environment.

"We are looking forward to seeing her bring those elements into our team and continue to grow on and off the field."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said he was rapt to have another local wāhine confirmed for the Chiefs Women.

"We are rapt to have Chyna returning to the Chiefs Women in 2022. She has had an outstanding year on the field for Waikato and that is a credit to her experience and leadership. We are delighted to have such a proud Waikato wāhine represent our club and we are looking forward to seeing what she will achieve both on and off the field."

2022 Super Rugby Aupiki squads are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, November 4.

Chiefs Memberships are on sale now at chiefs.co.nz and include a Chiefs Women home match.



Sponsorship packages for the Chiefs Women's programme are now live.

To find out more or to register your interest in supporting the Chiefs Women please contact sponsorship & events manager Emma Langman at EmmaL@chiefs.co.nz.