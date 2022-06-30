An Event To Die For is coming to the Waipā. Photo/Supplied

The Chamber of Commerce invites you to Waipa Workingmen's Club Inc on 139 Albert Park Drive for a night of solving crime, on Thursday, July 21 at 6.30pm.

This event is perfect for a mid-winter workplace event, a group of friends, social groups or a date night for couples, aged between 18 to 65 plus.

The inspiration behind the event is part of our vision and goal to 'Make the Chamber Great Again' and 'Create Unity within our Community'.

We aim to support our local businesses and create an environment whereby people have little need to go elsewhere for events – because all the fun stuff is being held right here, in our local town and in our local establishments.

Join us for drinks, buffet dinner, dessert and a lovely ambience when all of a sudden all hell will break loose as a murder takes place.

The murder mystery itself will be the perfect blend of intrigue, entertainment, fun and audience participation – there is something for everyone.

Only the murderer will know the truth and they will use their powers of persuasion to lead us astray. After the interviews, evidence and more surprises, we will finally vote for who we think the murderer is.

Can the murderer hold their nerve? Can you, the guests, see through the facade, piece together the story and blow their cover? No one will know until the final votes are cast.

An Event To Die For will be a never to be forgotten experience that our guests will talk about for months to come. Many people have been kicking themselves lately for not getting tickets to our social events, this will be another event not to be missed.

The murder company will be providing all of the props and evidence for the night. The chamber will also add some touches to add to the theme.

The ticket price includes a buffet dinner of two meat carvery buffets, along with a chicken a la king, lasagne, salad bar and hot/roast vegetable selection with condiments. The dessert is a choice of cheesecake, sticky date pudding and carrot cake all with delectable toppings and whipped cream.

At the Chamber of Commerce, we have a huge number of projects under way, and one of those is a commitment to new, fresh events, including a fun social event each month.

The social events are aimed at providing our members, friends of the chamber and where we have capacity, the local public, with new exciting events that are unforgettable and a lot of fun. However, they also serve to provide a chance to relax, network and build rapport with others in a more informal setting so that people can really get to know each other

Book your tickets at www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/an-event-to-die-for-tickets-371109367107 or contact office@teaawamutuchamber.org.nz for an invoice.