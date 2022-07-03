David Glass (left) and John Ellis had the honour of cutting the Te Awamutu Jersey Club 100th anniversary cake. Photo / Supplied

David Glass (left) and John Ellis had the honour of cutting the Te Awamutu Jersey Club 100th anniversary cake. Photo / Supplied

Recently the annual Te Awamutu Jersey Club v Friesian Club Indoor Bowls Tournament was held at the Mangapiko Hall.

The annual evening competition between the two clubs was instigated in 1993 by the late Phil Rye of the Friesian Club.

Since then the rivals have played every year, except 2020 when Covid restrictions put a stop to it.

Always keenly contested, this year the trophy was won by the Te Awamutu Jersey Club by a score of seven games to four, with one drawn game.

Excellent support from both the Jersey and Friesian Club members ensured a successful evening with fun for everyone.

As part of the Jersey Clubs Jubilee celebrations this year, a jubilee cake was baked by club president Marion Johnson.

David Glass and John Ellis had the honour of cutting the cake.

The clubs extends thanks to John Ellis and his support team for organising bowls teams, prizes and the enjoyable supper. Congratulations goes to all of the participants.