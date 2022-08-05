Te Awamutu Jersey Club life members Richard and Pauline Adam. Photo / Supplied.

The newest life members of the Te Awamutu Jersey Club are husband and wife Richard and Pauline Adam.

Richard founded his Carnmor Jersey Stud in 1964 within his father Dick's Thornwood Stud, which was founded in 1943.

In 1979 Richard and Pauline married and Pauline became a valued partner in the stud operation.

Richard, a former president of the Te Awamutu Club, also served a period as a Jersey Association councillor and is on the Judges Advisory Committee. He has officiated at the New Zealand Royal Show, New Zealand Dairy events and top shows throughout the country.

The couple have previously received the Distinguished Members Award from Jersey New Zealand.

Pauline is currently club treasurer and has taken an active part in the club over the past 41 years.