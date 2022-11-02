Te Awamutu Gumboot Gala Promo. Photo/Gumboot UP Te Awamutu.

Te Awamutu's Gumboot Gala is set to raise money for Gumboot Friday tomorrow evening.

Friday, November fourth from 4pm to 7pm at Albert Park at the Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club Inc.

Organiser Laura Kingsford says the Gumboot Gala will be "A fun, family-friendly event that is uplifting, empowering and full of community spirit."

Their Gumboot Gala is happening on Gumboot Friday which helps bring awareness of what Gumboot Friday is and how it helps our young people and their families. The Gala also supports I Am Hope by raising money to provide free counselling for kids in need.

"Following the great outcome of the BBQ Breakfast with Mike King at Fresh Choice in August, we knew our community was backing the incredible mahi of I Am Hope and we needed a Gumboot Friday event of our own," says Laura.

The community is invited to enjoy the live entertainment of Rowdy's Rose. The kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, a petting farm and games galore.

Gumboot-themed activities are highly advised for attendees to take part in. There is the gumboot throw, gumboot workout and gumboot community walk around the field.

Some trucks offering some food and drinks are Te Awamutu Hoops and Scoops, Cosana Restaurant, Mr Whippy, Lions Club of Te Awamutu and Magills Butchery and Te Paparoa | Kihikihi Community Skate Park, Coffee To You, Fernando's Tacos and a FreshChoice Te Awamutu drink stand.

Also in attendance are stalls from community health services. In attendance will be Kainga Aroha Community House Te Awamutu, Te Awamutu's St John Ambulance Station, Te Awamutu Commsafe, Te Awamutu Maori Women's Welfare League and Te Toi Ora.

"Two of the I Am Hope advocates will be attending to live stream the event. There are also lots of amazing spot prizes to be won! Make sure to wear Gumboots and bring cash," says Laura.

Check out Gumboot UP Te Awamutu on Facebook for more details.