Elation at Kihikihi School with news of a massive government funding injection into safe walking and cycleways. Celebrating are Kihikihi School principal Sunny West (back left), with students (from left) Te Oriwe heke, Hana Tuhua-Tamaiva, Ryan Bull and Wiremu Kapa and (from right) Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan, Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board chairwoman Ange Holt. Photo / Dean Taylor

Elation at Kihikihi School with news of a massive government funding injection into safe walking and cycleways. Celebrating are Kihikihi School principal Sunny West (back left), with students (from left) Te Oriwe heke, Hana Tuhua-Tamaiva, Ryan Bull and Wiremu Kapa and (from right) Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan, Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board chairwoman Ange Holt. Photo / Dean Taylor

Safe walking and cycling in Waipā has been given a massive boost with confirmation the Government will invest millions of dollars of new money on paths and cycleways in the district.

Waipā District Council is to receive a chunk of Climate Emergency Relief Funding — up to $10.4 million — as part of the Government’s transport choice programme aimed at opening up streets and helping people safely opt out of cars. The money cannot be used for roading projects.

The exact amount of funding will be confirmed after further consultation with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. But Deputy Mayor and urban mobility group chairwoman Liz Stolwyk said all signs pointed to Waipā getting a “whopping slice of the funding pie”.

“This is outstanding news for the district — absolutely fantastic. This is government money, not coming from ratepayers, to invest in safe and connected walking, scooting and cycling infrastructure that we know is a priority for our community,” she said.

It will accelerate programmes on both sides of the district, offering safe ways to get to school, town, parks and home again without having to rely on a car.

“We accept not everyone wants to be on a bike, but plenty of people in Waipā do and that number is growing,” said Liz.

“We also know most people want fewer cars on our roads and safe pathways for mobility scooters, e-scooters and walkers. This is a win-win for everyone and I’m absolutely thrilled.”

The government money will be invested on two projects already prioritised by council’s urban mobility plan and approved by council this year.

“That plan has been developed alongside community representatives,” said Liz.

Waipa Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk.

In Kihikihi, funding will accelerate the building of a protected, linked pedestrian and cycleway connecting the town centre, Kihikihi Primary School and Kihikihi Domain. Eventually, the protected pathways will connect to Te Awamutu Intermediate and College.

In Cambridge, money will allow the construction of protected pathways to fill missing links in Cambridge west, linking to the town centre, Cambridge Primary and Intermediate schools and new housing being developed opposite the Te Awa village. It will also connect to the Te Awa Cycle path, which offers a safe cycling route to St Peter’s school. In Duke St, a wooden boardwalk is being considered to provide enough space for a two-way cycleway while maintaining two-way traffic.

Some money will also be ring-fenced for local bike training and education.

Council will begin engaging in detail about both routes early next year with construction to start in mid-2023. Until then, Stolwyk said the community should “enjoy the win”.

“By mid-2024, our district will have significantly more and significantly safer walking and cycling infrastructure than we do now and we should celebrate and be proud of that. This money has been hard won through the enormous efforts of staff and I thank them,” she said.

“In the meantime, the work to reduce our reliance on cars, reduce emissions and provide more transport choices in Waipā — including an improved bus service across the district — won’t stop. There’s more work to do but wow, this is a great way to end the year,” said Liz.