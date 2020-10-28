See high-flying action such as displayed by (left) Te Awamutu's Riley Simons, Cambridge's Jack Hazelden and Woodhill's Bo Phillips at the New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals. Photo / Andy McGechan

Don't let the size of these racers fool you, their hearts are huge and their desire and determination perhaps even greater than that.

Run by the North Harbour Mini Motocross Club and sponsored by Un4Seen Decals, the 2020 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals will be held at 536 Burnside Rd, Marakau, north of Auckland, this weekend and the tricky course will be sure to test even the most talented of youngsters.

The future of the sport will be on show here with a packed programme to occupy riders throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

Riders aged between 4 and 11 – and riding bikes with engine capacities anywhere between 50cc and 112cc – will bash handlebars in a series of high-intensity races and there is no doubt that some of the riders who feature this weekend will go on to carve national or even international careers for themselves in the future.

Some of the rising stars to look out for include Taupo's Reeve Lee, Urenui's Ollie Payne, Woodhill's Bo Phillips, Greytown's Ethan Hunter, Cambridge's Jack Hazelden, Christchurch's Levi McMaster, Hastings' Harry Daly, Waipukurau's Carson Carroll, Cambridge's Nico Verhoeven, New Plymouth's Cooper Klemra, Christchurch's Jesse Baird and Mangawhai's Baylee Morrison, to name just a few.

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Ray Broad pointed out that MNZ had last season changed the requirement for riders having to obtain a championship licence and a club licence is all that is now required, making it more affordable for more riders and families to compete.

"The mini nationals is a stepping stone for those starting out in motocross. It is great to see that record numbers will be turning up to this year's event north of Auckland, with more than 200 individuals listed for the first time.

"That's really exciting and the club there is doing a fabulous job with our mini/junior motocross co-ordinator Michelle Davies also helping them along.

"In addition this year we have a support class for the PW50s, which has a full gate of 30 riders, which is really positive for our sport," said Broad.

Current leading senior grade riders such as international star Josiah Natzke, from Tauranga, and Mangakino's Maximus Purvis, Ngatea's Ben Broad, Taupo's Wyatt Chase and Hastings rider Jye Deacon, just to name just a few, can all trace their beginnings to the mini motocross ranks.

International pathways can certainly begin at the mini nationals.