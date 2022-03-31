Field of Crosses in Anzac Green will signal the start of Anzac day commemorations. Photo / Dean Taylor

TC310322DTAD: Te Awamutu RSA past president Lou Brown checks the equipment at Kihikihi Cenotaph in preparations for Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / Dean Taylor

Plans are well underway for a full round of Anzac Day commemorations for this year.

Te Awamutu RSA past president Lou Brown is parade marshall for Te Awamutu's dawn service and civic service, and is also liaising with other organisers to bring commemorative events to Pukeatua, Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Pirongia and Kāwhia.

The first signs of Anzac Day are already up - council has installed street flags around the district.

Lou says the next sign will be on Thursday, April 14 when the crosses will be installed in the Te Awamutu RSA Cemetery. On Wednesday, April 20 the Field of Crosses will be installed on Anzac Green, and then it will be Poppy Day on Friday, April 22.

The first service takes place at Pukeatua War Memorial Church on Sunday, April 24 at 11am.

The public outdoor service will be attended by members of the Patriots Motorcycle Club.

On Anzac Day, Monday, April 25, there are two dawn services, both at 6am.

Pirongia Dawn Service takes place at the Pirongia War Memorial Hall.

The Te Awamutu Dawn Service begins with a parade from the RSA Clubrooms. Those marching are asked to form up for a 5.45am departure under the command of Lou.

This year two courtesy buses will be put on for members who cannot march the full distance. The buses will leave from the clubrooms and members can alight at the end of Churchill St and join the parade.

The buses are also available to return to the clubrooms.

The Te Awamutu Civic Service begins at 11am at Anzac Green.

There will be a march from the RSA clubrooms, those intending to participate need to be formed up to leave at 10.45am. Returned servicemen who cannot march will form up at the Cenotaph.

Wāipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest will be attending both Te Awamutu services and there will also be addresses from Te Awamutu College head students.

The Ode will be read in Te Reo Māori by Adan Te Huia and in English by Te Awamutu RSA president Peter Watson.

Te Awamutu Brass will be at the service, with hymns being lead by the Musical Allsorts.

A Te Awamutu schools kapa haka group will be performing and will lead the National Anthem.

Following the service, Te Awamutu RSA will be hosting an invitational lunch for veterans.

Te Awamutu Brass member John Pye will be on the side drum to set the pace for those marching at the two Te Awamutu services.

Lou also thanks police Traffic Sergeant Warren Shaw for organising traffic management for the Dawn Parade, as well as contributions from Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band and Te Awamutu Brass soloists Graham Little and Stuart Lindsey.

The Kihikihi Service will take place at 8.45am at the Kihikihi Cenotaph beside the Kihikihi Town Hall. It will be run by Lou and Adan.

The Kihikihi and Te Awamutu Civic Services are the only opportunities for wreath laying.

Lou says anyone can lay a wreath during the service, but asks they let the event organisers know on the day.

At 10.30am on Anzac Day Andrew Reymer will lead the Ōhaupō Service at the War Memorial Hall.

A service takes place at the Kāwhia Memorial at 1pm, led by Steve Gane, followed by refreshments at the Kāwhia Fishing Club.

Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band will play at the Kāwhia service.

There is a sponsored bus leaving Te Awamutu at 10.30am and returning from the fishing club.

Lou says with Covid restrictions eased, unlimited numbers can attend all the outdoor commemorative events.

There will be a limit of 200 people at the indoor facilities following services.

In the event of rain, Te Awamutu Events Centre will be the alternative venue for the Te Awamutu Civic Service, limited to 200 attendees. It will be announced two days prior.