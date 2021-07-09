Alexandra Images new director Ethan Moir. Photo / Jesse Wood

In February, 2021 local Ethan Moir took the opportunity to start up a fresh version of Te Awamutu's Alexandra Images.

"As the new owner/director of Alexandra Images (2021) Ltd the aim is to continue to have the same specialities, same staff and same service with the same passion for local business."

The team has a combined 30+ years' experience working in the creative and signage industries and focus on design, signs, print and uniforms offering total branding solutions for your business.

"As a member of the NZ Sign & Display Association we strive to uphold the trade with quality craftsmanship and training. Retaining fully qualified Nicki Brown and training two year, up and coming apprentice Astrid McKirdy, and will soon be looking for another to join the team," says Ethan.

"We aim to keep business branding looking really good, professional and consistent. We like to specialise in 'big picture design' and carry that through to create a strong brand identity."

The other team members are graphic designer/sign writer Ange Barrowcliffe and accounts manager Joanne Phillips.

"We also specialise in the big building jobs and vehicle wraps," he says.

"We're still local and we're providing the same great service that we always have. We're happy to help with anything."

Alexandra Images are based at 636 Te Rahu Rd, Te Awamutu.

For more information email graphics@alexandraimages.co.nz, call 07 870 2243 or 027 431 0585 or head to alexandraimages.co.nz