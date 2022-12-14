Owners Shavnil and Nasendra Prasad with Anushika Sharma outside their new shop in Kihikihi. Photo / Kate Durie

Kihikihi Fresh, a store which sells fruit, vegetables, groceries and island food, opened on Saturday, December 10 at 50 Lyon Street in Kihikihi. Owner Shavnil ‘Sivi’ Prasad hosted a free barbecue for residents as part of the opening day celebrations and handed out free food and drinks.

“I just want the Kihihkihi community to know we are opening a new business here, so come on in and support us, and we will support you,” says Narendra Prasad.

The store is open seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm.

The business began through residents asking for a fruit, vegetable and spices shop as “we needed that here,” says Narendra. He hopes that the business grows and that people come and purchase the affordable, fresh and locally sourced produce they have on offer.

Shavnil Prasad (left), Anushika Sharma and Narenda Prasad are thrilled to open the doors to their new business. Photo / Kate Durie

The shop also has a wide variety of party supplies and basic essentials on offer.

The employees strive to provide friendly and good service. They can often be seen helping carry items to customers’ cars.

Narendra lives in Kihikihi and has for 18 years, and he is the owner of Kihikihi Superette, located across the road.

He loves the community and does everything he can to support the residents.

“The people in the area are very good here. If someone is in need, we try to help them by taking them groceries and milk. We like to be there for our fellow locals,” says Narendra.