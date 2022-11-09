The Fieldays new premier sponsorship, Case IH. Photo/Supplied.

The southern hemisphere's largest agricultural event has announced a new premier sponsorship with agricultural and farming brand Case IH.

The alignment between Fieldays and the tractor and equipment manufacturer is described by the CEO of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Peter Nation, as being "the beginning of an exciting relationship".

"Case IH has been a name synonymous with excellence in the agricultural sector for many years. They are one of the most innovative agricultural brands in the world which is why our brands are so well-suited for a premier sponsorship.

"I am so pleased to be welcoming them into our family of supporters."

Previously at Fieldays under a national distribution arm, Case IH has elevated their exposure by cementing an alignment with the event; the perfect platform for creative problem-solvers to showcase their innovations to the primary industries.

Striving to support our agricultural community to grow food, fibre and fuel for the better, Case IH pride itself on providing innovative products and market-leading technology to maximise productivity. A commitment that perfectly reflects Fielday's strategic pillars of education, innovation and globalisation and "we can't wait to see how our premier sponsorship develops over the coming years", says Peter.

"It's an exciting opportunity for Case IH to be involved with such an iconic event on the New Zealand agricultural calendar and we look forward to working with the organisers to bring as much as we can to next month's event," said Pete McCann, general manager for Case IH Australia/New Zealand.

Case IH tractors are built for power and fuel efficiency and offer a full range of agriculture and farm tractors along with superior harvest equipment. Visit them on site M30 at Fieldays 2022.

Fieldays will take place from November 30 until December 3. Tickets are available online at www.tickets.fieldays.co.nz/tickets/

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society thanks their key partners Case IH, Hyundai, Ministry of Primary Industries, and Vodafone for their continued support.