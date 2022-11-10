Executive Housekeeping and Care Logo. Photo / Supplied

New local business owner Joanna Rippey began her business in order to do what she loved and offer a helping hand to people. Her business Executive Housekeeping and Care runs on the ideology of treating others how you want to be treated while providing trust and respect for clients.



"The purpose of this business is not to make lots of money, but to provide a service to people who are busy, or the elderly who need extra support or companionship," says Joanna.



Joanna's core values for the business are to operate through acts of faith and be "doers of the Christian faith", which she says is why she loves to sing and smile as goes.



Executive Housekeeping and Care strives to provide jobs for people in the community and are growing into other areas, such as Hamilton and Cambridge. Joanna says it also says she has an opportunity for a very good friend of hers to manage the business in Papamoa.



The services they provide are vast. They offer customised house cleaning and the odd bit of weeding of people's gardens. Executive Housekeeping and Care are tailored to what each client wants and fits around their schedule.



"People come home after working hard all day it's ready for them to come back to a clean home," says Joanna.



They also offer care for the elderly or people who have health issues. Joanna says that what she enjoys about this element of the business is "taking some of my clients out for fish and chips or taking them for a walk, and ensuring that they have some fun."

"Laughing is also incredibly important, I often find it doesn't feel like work at the end of the day as I am doing what I love," says Joanna.

Another service Executive Housekeeping and Care offers is animal care. They exercise pets and provide feeding to pets while clients are away on vacation, regardless of what the animal is.

Confidentiality is huge for Joanna. She says there is trust and loyalty that is involved with going into someone's home. Executive Housekeeping and Care provides their service so clients know who will be coming into their homes, to provide a sense of security.

Executive Housekeeping and Care have a flat rate so that they can maintain consistency for everyone. "If that means we then have to do extra time, we won't charge extra. It is more important we get the job done and not leave something unfinished," says Joanna.

Joanna previously worked for Save the Children fund when she was seven years old and she used to knock on doors raising money. Later on, she worked for Amnesty International and World Vision. Joanna sees the business as a way to help everyone, and an opportunity to give a portion of their income every week to a cause. "This really inspires me, as I see the business grow, I think of those who require some of the basic needs in life."

Executive Housekeeping and Care are also involved in donating to refugees in Ukraine, through her friend Owen Pomana.

"Everyone benefits, from the Waikato Community, the works, the clients and international causes," says Joanna.

For more information, contact Joanna at 0212514475 or email joanna.executive@outlook.com.