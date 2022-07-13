IHC Art Awards semi-finalists from Te Awamutu's Enrich+ from left: Pauline Beuno, Sarah Griffin, Kathleen Bayer, Hannah MacFarlane, Julie Tate, tutor Theresa Siemonek, Stevie Cook, Andrea Meddings.

Seven Te Awamutu artists have made the annual IHC Art Awards semifinal.

The work of Hannah MacFarlane, Julie Tate, Stevie Cook, Andrea Meddings, Pauline Beuno, Sarah Griffin and Kathleen Bayer will be considered for the awards which feature 100 pieces of art.

The awards provide artists the opportunity to have their talent recognised, their voices heard and to sell their work.

The artwork goes on show at a Pop-up Gallery in Wellington and be available for sale. The public are also able to vote for their favourite piece for a People's Choice award.

Entries were open to artists aged 13 years or over with an intellectual disability or intellectual disability and autism.

Tutor Theresa Siemonek from Enrich+ said she was thrilled to see so many of her artists in the top 100.

"I'm really proud of what our artists have done. They join a long list of our artists over many years who have featured in the IHC Art Awards."

Enrich+ has 26 artists currently participating in its Supported Activities art and craft sessions in Te Awamutu. It is a place to come together to develop artistic skills and techniques with like-minded people.

Artists' work is on display at the Enrich+ Centre and Gallery in Teasdale Street.

Service manager Shelley Blair said that work and other art pieces will be available for sale by auction at an Art Festival fundraiser later this month.

The night on July 28 will celebrate the artistic talents of local people in the community, she said.

"We wanted to give back to a charitable organisation that does some wonderful work in our community and Te Awamutu Riding for the Disabled was an obvious choice and will receive a percentage of the auctioned items."

Tickets are on sale at Enrich+, inquiries to Shelley, 027 4400 294.