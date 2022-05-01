Doe & Coe owner Ingrid Ramsey will host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Coffee and Food trailer business Doe & Co, owned and run by Ingrid Ramsey, will host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Saturday, May 28 at Te Kawa Crossroads Hall to help raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Ingrid says it's an awesome cause that isn't recognised enough and is extremely important to talk about it.

"It's a good excuse to get people together, eat some yummy food and talk about this stuff in a safe space," she says.

The money raised will be used to fund research projects and medical grants to help improve survivorship, as well as support patients and their families during treatment and recovery.

"So far, lots of amazing businesses are contributing money towards the setup costs of getting the event together. Other businesses are contributing vouchers, their products and their time to help out when and if needed," says Ingrid.

"If you'd like to make a donation please get in touch with Doe & Co, anything is greatly appreciated."

There are 50 tickets available for purchase from Monday, May 2 - first in, first served.

Tickets can be purchased for $45 from the Doe & Co trailer at Te Kawa Crossroads Hall (Monday-Friday 6am-12pm).

The ticket price includes entry, coffee, buffet-style breakfast, champagne and lots of spot prizes to be won.

There will also be auctions and raffles to get involved in, so bring cash along.

Ingrid says if you attend, please wear pink to support the cause.

For more information about Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, or to donate extra money, head to breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/donate/donate-now.