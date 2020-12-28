Recreational divers looking to return to the water this summer are urged to get a dive medical, ensure their gear's serviced and have the proper skills first. Photo / FOTOPRESS

Recreational divers looking to return to the water this summer are urged to get a dive medical, ensure their gear's serviced and have the proper skills first, says the New Zealand Underwater Association.

Andrew Stewart of New Zealand Underwater, the leading underwater sports safety and marine environment advocacy group, says divers too often die because they don't have the proper training, appropriate skill level or physical fitness.

There were 11 diver fatalities in 2019, an increase on the five year average of six underwater sport deaths a year, according to Water Safety New Zealand statistics.

"These tragic deaths all had a devastating impact on friends, family and the community, and were by in large preventable," said Andrew.

"Diving is a fun and exciting recreational activity but not without risks. It can involve considerable exertion in an environment that's 800 times denser than what we're used to on terra firma, and where even a minor underlying medical condition, lack of fitness or not following the rules can have fatal consequences."

Divers over 45 are most at risk, representing around 60 per cent of all fatalities across scuba and free divers, spearfishermen, and snorkellers – with poor heart health and lack of physical fitness are primary cause of death.

"Regular medical checks and a committed cardiovascular programme are crucial to a safe diving plan if you're over 45. Fit to dive also means sober. Alcohol and drugs do not mix with diving. Even a hangover can cause serious diving trouble."

Other high-risk groups include males 15-24 and new immigrants, both of which often do not have the proper skills and understanding of safety procedure or have the proper gear.

Andrew said that once fit to dive, the best course of action for divers, friends and family is to follow the principles of Survive the Dive – Fit, Check and Signal – a diver safety checklist developed by NZ Underwater with support from Water Safety New Zealand.

"Check you're fit, check the weather, the boat, the gear, your mate's gear - check everything and anything.

"Signal the boat. A dive flag of at least 600mm x 600mm being flown on every boat is mandatory. And signal yourself. There are numerous devices available to signal spearos and snorkelers in thewater as well as scuba divers.

"Coastguard, as well as friends and family need to know that you're doing a dive."

Visit www.survivethedive.nzunderwater.org.nz for checklist tips.