Sisters and personal trainers Tyrah (left) and Sharnae Rowland are holding three "quick-fire workouts" on Saturday morning to raise funds for the Tonga Tsunami relief fund. Photo / Dean Taylor

Sisters and personal trainers Tyrah (left) and Sharnae Rowland are holding three "quick-fire workouts" on Saturday morning to raise funds for the Tonga Tsunami relief fund. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu personal trainers and sisters Sharnae and Tyrah Rowland have teamed up their businesses, Defined Fitness and Train With Tyrah, to organise a fundraiser for Tonga after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption.

Sharnae and Tyrah invite the community to join them this Saturday, January 22 for a "quick-fire 45 min workout".

There will be three workouts, 7am, 8am and 9am, held outdoors in the carpark at 360 Rickit Rd, Te Awamutu.

Workouts are suitable and adaptable for all levels of fitness and are $10 per person, per session.

All funds raised will be donated towards the Tonga Tsunami relief GoFundMe page by Pita Taufatofua.

"We want to do our part in supporting Tonga and their people through this tough time. As a community I believe we can come together and do our part. Every inch of support counts," says Sharnae.

"This is our koha for Tonga, kia kaha."

Initial priority for the funds will go towards those most in need, infrastructure and damage to schools, hospitals and the like.

Everyone's assistance and support in this time of need is greatly appreciated.

No registration is required for the workout sessions but there is a Facebook event Workout For Tonga set up to gauge numbers for class times.

All members of the community are welcome no matter their vaccination status.

Get your morning coffee fix from local coffee cart Serenda Espresso who will be there for the duration of the workouts.

Serenda will also donate $2 from every coffee purcahased.

About the eruption:

The undersea volcano erupted at about 4.20am on Thursday, January 13, sending plumes of ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the atmosphere.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" a chain of volcanoes and ocean trenches, and is located about 65km north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

Tsunami waves crashed into homes in Tonga following the massive, eight-minute eruption of the undersea volcano.

Tonga Geological Services says the plumes of gas, smoke and ash reached 20km into the sky.

It is the latest in a series of eruptions of the volcano.

The explosions were even heard here in New Zealand, more than 2300km away, and as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji, 500 kilometres away.

If you can't make it on Saturday but still want to donate, head to gofundme.com/f/tonga-tsunami-relief-by-pita-taufatofua.