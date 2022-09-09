Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Chance visit saw former-John Goss GT-HO Phase III emerge from shed

Dean Taylor
By
7 mins to read
Don Gray is the proud owner of the ex-John Goss GT-HO Phase III XY Falcon that was raced successfully in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Dean Taylor

Don Gray is the proud owner of the ex-John Goss GT-HO Phase III XY Falcon that was raced successfully in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Dean Taylor

Disclaimer: I own a fairly nice 1971 Ford Falcon XY, so I'm already a bit biased when it comes to this story. But my slightly modified Falcon 500 comes nowhere near this 'holy grail' True

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium