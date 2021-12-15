Carols at band rotunda at Victoria Park

Te Awamutu Brass is culminating a season of Christmas music around some of the town's parks and reserves by teaming up with Rosetown Choristers for a Christmas Carol Sing-a-long picnic at Victoria Park's recently refurbished Band Rotunda.

The picnic is on Wednesday, December 22 starting at 7pm.

Under the Covid Protection Framework attendees over 12 years, 3 months old will need to be double vaccinated and have a Vaccination Pass.

Helping organise the event is Dean Taylor.

He says Waipā District Council has come to the party to make the event possible to add festive flavour to the district when so many other events have had to be cancelled.

"There are a number of requirements, so we are asking the public to be mindful of those, and help make it successful," he says.

"Following the Covid rules is the most important, so please don't turn up if you don't have the Vaccination Pass."

Te Awamutu Rotary Club is assisting at the event and will be reminding the public about the need for a pass, and checking.

The public is also asked to scan into the event - QR code posters will be on display at various points.

Council also require the park to be left tidy and undamaged, so the public is invited to bring their blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner, but to make sure they take everything, including rubbish, home at the conclusion.

Victoria Park is within the Te Awamutu liquor ban area, so people are asked not to bring alcohol.

There are no toilets in Victoria Park, but nearby public toilets are available at Fresh Choice carpark or Redoubt St, near te Awamutu Courthouse.

Bowls Te Awamutu is also helping in this regard, and people are able to use the toilets in their clubrooms, which will be open.

Club members will be checking the Vaccination Pass before anyone is able to enter their premises, and they will need to scan in.

There is a sing-a-long segment to the event, so Christmas carol songsheets can be downloaded from teawamutu.nz and printed from home.