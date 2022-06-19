Jessica Lennan in her new clinic Jessica Lennan Natural Aesthetics (JLNA). Photo / Supplied

Jessica Lennan Natural Aesthetics (JLNA) is a new business that has just opened in Pirongia, in the first week of June.

Located in one of the clinics is 1 Beechey St, Pirongia, which is where a hairdresser, beautician and cosmetic tattooist are also located.

Owner Jessica Lennan aims to make you feel welcome and comfortable discussing your concerns, and some options for treatment in a confidential environment.

The idea grew out of her passion as a cosmetic nurse, and also as a solution to the problems that were caused by Covid, "and my mid-life crisis", says Jessica.

"Speaking to friends and family I was encouraged to improve my work/life balance and create my own business doing what I love, enabling people to feel great about themselves and be empowered.

"I love my work, however, travelling to Hamilton daily and working long hours was tiring and meant there was so little time to develop and maintain our property," says Jessica.

Jessica and her husband have recently moved to a lifestyle block in Te Pahu. They both have always loved the Waipa area and are both keen "beginner permaculturalists" and plan to create a sustainable sanctuary for themselves, their children and their dogs.

One of the most significant factors she learned from the pandemic was being able to survive for long periods without having to go to a supermarket and to be able to help others who may not have the ability to grow their own food.

Jessica has worked as a registered nurse in Waikato, including Te Awamutu, for the past 20 years, the last five of those being in appearance medicine.

Her speciality is to treat clients gradually, subtly and age-appropriately. She has studied the anatomical and physiological changes in the ageing process extensively.

"As a mature woman, I experience these changes myself," says Jessica.

She says, "My goal is to change the stigma around injectables and rejuvenation treatments. Appearance medicine is the new 'ageing gracefully'. It's fun to see what my clients and I can achieve together, and they can be reassured that none of the procedures are permanent.



"Whether you would like to eradicate spider veins on your legs, fade pigmented spots on your hands or face, rejuvenate and tighten skin, add volume or symmetry to the face, or just stop your husband from asking why you are grumpy and frowning at him, I have a variety of products and procedures to make you look and feel great."

Consultations are a must, with absolutely no charge or obligation to go through with any treatment.

"I look forward to meeting you," says Jessica.

If you're interested in change, check out my website: www.naturalaesthetics.co.nz to book a consultation online or email an enquiry, or call 08001 74463.