Boxing: Floyd Masson becomes Australasian cruiserweight champion

Australasian cruiserweight champion Floyd Masson. Photo / Supplied

Undefeated southpaw Floyd Masson, a former Te Awamutu resident, became the new ANBF Australasian Cruiserweight Champion with a fourth-round stoppage victory over Joseph Liga on Saturday night at Eaton Hills Hotel in Brisbane.

The TKO victory was a great result for Masson in what was Liga's third loss.

"It means everything to me to win this, every fight does as I have put everything on the line to achieve my dream and each fight gets me closer to that," says Masson.

"Man I was blown away from the support back home, was really cool seeing people get together and supporting me - it really meant a lot to me and a huge shout out to them."

Masson's record now sits at 10-0 and he is ranked 32nd in the world.

He received a gash above his eye in the fight and hopes it will heal fast so he can get back in the ring by October for a chance at another title to climb the rankings and get closer to his goal, the world title.

Masson's biggest inspiration is the late Arturo Gatti, who was his favourite fighter because he never gave up in the ring and was always in exciting to watch.