Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair co-ordinator Laurel Smith is looking forward to welcoming shoppers back next week. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair co-ordinator Laurel Smith is looking forward to welcoming shoppers back next week. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rotary Club is hoping a three-day $10 box sale will bring the prolonged 2021 Book Fair to a close.

Book Fair co-ordinator Laurel Smith says the original date was affected by last year's lockdowns and finally went ahead in a restricted form over three days in December.

She estimates between a quarter and a third of the stock was sold, so another three-day sale has been organised for Friday – Sunday, February 19-20.

To finalise the event, buyers can bring a box (up to banana box size) and fill it with books, LP records, CDs, DVDs, jigsaws and puzzles for $10.

Laurel says this is usually the popular one-day end-of-fair format, so it is a great opportunity for book-lovers to stock up while there is still a good number of books to choose from.

She is also grateful to the owner of the Churchill St building (formerly home to Coresteel) for allowing the club to keep the book fair set up at the premises.

"Members were facing a huge task if we had to pack all the books away, then set up again," she says.

The book fair is a major fundraiser for Te Awamutu Rotary, with money raised being used to support a large number of worthwhile causes, many youth-focused.

The three-day sale runs from 9am until 5pm each day. Under the red light setting shoppers will need to wear a mask and produce a vaccination pass.