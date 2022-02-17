Balloons Visit Waipā has been cancelled. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council and Classic Events have both made the difficult decision to cancel Balloons Visit Waipā.



Following the country's move to the red traffic light setting, indoor and outdoor events are limited to 100 people and the use of vaccine passes are mandatory.



Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest says they had hoped the event could go ahead on March 18 and are extremely disappointed to make the call to cancel.

"Given the uncertainty at this time, plus the added complications and risks that come with Omicron, we believe it is in the best interest for all involved to cancel," says Jim.



They had wanted to hit the ground running in 2022 and offer up some amazing events for the community but said ultimately the health and safety of staff, volunteers, contractors and community is their priority.

Jim says due to the size and scale of the event, it would not have been not socially responsible to go ahead with the event under the red setting.

"Given that the Omicron variant is now circulating in Waipā, cancelling Balloons Visit Waipā is the right and most responsible decision," says Jim.

Managing director of Classic Events Ltd, Michelle Connell, says, "We are extremely disappointed not to be able to bring the Balloons to Waipā this year.

"We are hopeful of delivering a very different look event within the current protection framework. This however will need to be Hamilton-based to adhere to government guidelines under the red setting, but we are hopeful for a return to Waipā in 2023," says Michelle.

To find out all guidelines in place for running events at the different Covid-19 protection framework settings, head to https://covid19.govt.nz/activities/events-and-entertainment/.

For more information about what events are on in Waipā, visit whatsonwaipa.co.nz.

Balloons Visit Waipā was a previous successful applicant to the Waipā District Promotion Fund.