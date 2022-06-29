Local Baháʼís and Rawhitiroa Marae over Queen's Birthday weekend for their Waipā conference. Photo / Supplied

Local Baháʼís and Rawhitiroa Marae over Queen's Birthday weekend for their Waipā conference. Photo / Supplied

Over Queen's Birthday weekend, local Bahá'ís, friends and whānau gathered at a hui to celebrate Building Our Future Together – Te Whakarewa o Nga Tirohanga Whānau.

More than 145 adults and children came together at Rāwhitiroa Marae to share music, creative art projects and games as they explored the inherent oneness of humanity and consulted on how to work towards the betterment of society.

The question: How do we all, as members of humanity, contribute to social transformation?

Hari Tapatahi, a spokesperson for the conference organisers, was overwhelmed with the comments shared by some of the participants.

"I have never experienced something so warming and the openness of everyone sharing their experiences - it was the platform to have discussions that we would never have been able to have. The kaumātua that were present added that spiritual feeling and over the couple of days the whānau feeling got stronger.

Waiata at the Waipā Baháʼí conference. Photo / Supplied

"A wonderful experience; it was lovely to be around vibrant and positive people. I was pleased to not only participate but support."

With a programme that catered to children, youth and adults, there was an opportunity for all ages to participate.

"I really felt like the children were in a safe place, so I was able to relax," one of the parents commented.

Children having fun at at the Waipā Baháʼí conference. Photo / Supplied

"We loved the hui. There are no words to describe the joy felt with the whole atmosphere and the beautiful conversations.

"Thank you so much for creating and holding such a space. I look forward to keeping in touch and continuing to work with the beautiful souls I met."

The Waipā conference was one of more than 10,000 organised by Bahá'ís and their friends all over the world, from March through to June this year.

In Aotearoa, around 40 conferences are happening during these months.

Weaving at the Waipā Baháʼí conference. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who would like to find out about more that is happening in this area can email the Waipā Local Spiritual Assembly at waipa-lsa@bahai.org.nz.