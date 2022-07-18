Council's community adviser Corren Ngerengere can help community groups with Waipā Recovery Fund applications. Photo/Supplied.

Applications are now open for Waipā community groups and businesses seeking financial assistance to help the district in its long-term recovery from Covid-19.



Waipā District Council has $80,000 available from the existing Community Recovery Budget for community-based projects.



Council's community advisers Corren Ngerengere and Gina Scott have already had an array of community interest in the fund and will be supporting and advising groups on their applications.



"We have been encouraged by the different groups that have reached out in hearing about the fund already. I am seeing need across the region from sports groups to business, committees and community organisations," Corren said.



She is urging local groups to take full advantage of the help on offer.



"Groups have been really challenged over the past two years and some are now in a position where they need practical, financial support. So this is a great chance to help them do the work they are so good at, and that we all benefit from," she said.



"Community groups should not hesitate to contact Gina or I directly if they have any questions regarding the criteria and application form."





Applications can include proposals for community initiatives that drive resilience or self-sufficiency in the Waipā community. Projects that promote economic recovery by generating revenue for local businesses, employment or bringing people to the district will also be considered.



Successful applications must demonstrate a commitment to social, economic, cultural or environmental wellbeing.



The Waipā Recovery Fund is not available to support operating deficits from prior to Covid-19, nor will it cover past costs. Groups that have received funding from another council funding round within the same financial year, for the same project, will not be eligible to apply.



Applications must have a sound project plan and budget and must be received by 5pm on August 11.



For more information and to apply, visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/waiparecoveryfund.