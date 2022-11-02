Voyager 2022 media awards
Te Awamutu Courier

Appeal for witnesses following fatal crash on SH39

Police crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash between a car and bus on SH39/Kakaramea Rd just north of Te Rore Bridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses relating to the fatal
vehicle crash on State Highway 39, between Pirongia and Ngāhinapōuri
townships on November 1, at about 7.35am.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Go Bus school bus and a black
Subaru Impreza Sports hatch.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed
the crash or saw the driving of either vehicle between 7.20am to 7.45am.

Please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at
www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update my Report', referencing file number
221102/6387.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

