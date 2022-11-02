Police crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash between a car and bus on SH39/Kakaramea Rd just north of Te Rore Bridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police crash investigators at the scene of the fatal crash between a car and bus on SH39/Kakaramea Rd just north of Te Rore Bridge Rd. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police are appealing to the community for any witnesses relating to the fatal

vehicle crash on State Highway 39, between Pirongia and Ngāhinapōuri

townships on November 1, at about 7.35am.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Go Bus school bus and a black

Subaru Impreza Sports hatch.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed

the crash or saw the driving of either vehicle between 7.20am to 7.45am.

Please contact police via our 105 phone service or online at

www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update my Report', referencing file number

221102/6387.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.