Ōhaupō rugby players flank All Black great Stan Meads and All Blacks captain Sam Cane at the Ōhaupō Hub. Photo / Supplied

The Ōhaupō Hub hosted a dinner with All Blacks captain and Chiefs centurion Sam Cane last Thursday night.

Hailing from the Bay of Plenty, Cane has been a part of the New Zealand side for more than a decade and has represented the Bay of Plenty as well as the King Country.

The night was action packed with dinner, drinks, an auction, raffles and Cane talking about his career.

Ōhaupō rugby coach Jordan Farrington interviewed Cane and they “bounced off each other”.

A surprise attendee was King Country All Black great Stan Meads adding to the crowd’s enjoyment.

Organised by Lawn & Turf Contracting’s Debbie Glasson, the event was well-supported by the Ōhaupō locals.

“The event went really well, Sam’s such a great speaker. He talked about the early days when he lived in Reporoa and just general stuff that I hadn’t heard before. It was really good,” says Debbie.

“We ended up with about 60 people there - it made it nice and close, quite personal.

“The Ōhaupō rugby guys were really excited to have Sam in the district.”

Debbie helps look after the Ōhaupō Hub which includes the building, facilities and grounds, as part of that the Ōhaupō Rugby Club are involved.

“With Covid, we’ve struggled a bit with bookings over the last couple of years so we just needed a few funds to help with operating expenses. I thought it might be a good way to engage everybody in a bit of fun and try make a little bit of money,’ she says.

“My husband Mike and I own Lawn & Turf and we look after Sam’s lawn. We have an arrangement with him where we look after his lawn and he does some promo work for us. We thought that we would donate Sam’s time to the Ōhaupō Hub as a goodwill gesture for the community.”

Along with the team from Lawn & Turf Contracting, the event wouldn’t have been possible without sponsors Windy Ridge, Volare, Ohaupo Drinks Station, Connect Electrical and Churchills Café.